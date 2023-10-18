Dubai Safari Park Is Back With A New Season Of Wildlife Adventures

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 18 Oct 2023, 10:29 AM

The new season promises visitors an unforgettable adventure immersed in nature, where you can make friends with over 3,000 animals from across the globe.

Imagine this: a vast landscape of lush greenery and mesmerising wildlife that will transport you into the heart of nature. Dubai Safari Park offers visitors a unique opportunity to reconnect with the beauty of the world. It's more than a park; it's a journey that brings you closer to nature and, in the process, closer to yourself.

The park is divided into four distinct villages: the African Village, Asian Village, Explorer Village. Each village offers a unique experience, you can stroll through nature or hop on the train to explore each area while making new furry and feathered friends along the way.

Wild Adventures Await

Dubai Safari Park is not your typical zoo; it's an extraordinary wildlife experience. When you visit Dubai Safari Park, you will learn about the creatures with whom we share the planet. You can create unique and meaningful connections with the more than 3,000 remarkable animals that call Dubai Safari Park home. Whether you are just wandering through the villages, or embark on the Safari Journey to see the animals in their natural habitat, you will leave with a better understanding of how important it is to protect and cherish the wildlife around us.

Enjoy our daily presentations and witness the amazing talents of our animals alongside their trainers in the Amazing Creatures of the World presentation in Asian Village. Let our colorful friends amaze you as they fly in symphony to sounds and energy in the Bird Kingdom presentation in Explorer Village, Asian Village and brace yourself as our magnificent friends showcase their scavenging behaviors in the Birds of Prey presentation. And why not join in the action? Get chosen to interact with your feathery friends and make new memories.

Additionally, interactive animal feeding activities will be available, allowing you to get up close with giraffes, birds, and goats. Whether you're exploring the extensive picnic areas, embarking on beautiful nature trails, or marvelling at the serene rivers and cascading waterfalls, adventure awaits around every corner.

Up-Close Encounters

One of the highlights of Dubai Safari Park is the chance to get up close and personal with the animals. From the Safari Journey to get-to-know the wildlife packages, you'll have the opportunity to learn about these incredible creatures and their natural behaviors in an entertaining and informative way.

Dubai Safari Park offers an array of ticket categories and packages for visitors to explore its extensive offering. Options include the Day Pass Ticket, Day Pass Plus Ticket, Safari Journey Ticket, and Safari Journey Plus Ticket.

Beyond these ticket choices, you can get the VIP experience with the 'King of Safari' package with a personalised guided tour led by an expert sharing insights into the park's diverse animal species. The 'Behind the Scenes' package offers a 90-minute immersive experience where you can meet the passionate animal care team and get up close and personal with lemurs, giraffes, elephants, rhinos or reptiles. The 'Jungle Capture' package gives photography enthusiasts the chance to capture animals from unique vantage points. Lastly, the 'Dine in the Wild' package allows visitors to savour breakfast or lunch surrounded by wildlife, creating unforgettable dining memories.

Book Your Adventure Today!

So, what are you waiting for? Dubai Safari Park is your ticket to a world of adventure, discovery, and unforgettable encounters with the animal kingdom. Visit dubaisafari to book your wildlife journey today! The park is open daily from 9 am to 5 pm (last entry 3.30pm). Tickets are available on .