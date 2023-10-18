SME Development Index Reflects Upward Trend In China's Economic Recovery

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

BEIJING, 18th October, 2023 (WAM) -- China's Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) rebounded significantly in the third quarter of 2023, as shown by the rise in the SME Development Index. This recovery comes on the back of pro-growth government initiatives, according to a Global Times report.

According to experts, a positive change was observed ahead of September's economic data and Q3 releases, hinting at a consistent economic recovery.

The China SME Development Index experienced a slight increase of 0.2 points, rising to 89.2 in Q3, posting a 0.3-point dip in Q2, as the China Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (CASME) reported on Tuesday.

Xie Ji, Head of the China Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, highlighted that due to governmental policies, the index approached a two-year-high.

Sub-indexes also saw an upward trend, with the macroeconomic sentiment index gauging enterprise confidence, recording a 0.5-point increase, its largest uptick yet.

China Everbright Bank economist Zhou Maohua acknowledged the positive trajectory, attributing it to favourable economic figures post-August and a boost in tourism and spending during the Golden Week holidays. This, Zhou suggests, reflects a resurgence in consumer confidence and market optimism.

Based on July and August's economic patterns, Zhou anticipates that the Q3 GDP growth rate could touch 5 percent or more.

Beijing-based economist Tian Yun noted that the most significant policy impacts would likely be reflected in September's data following proactive policy implementations. Continuous growth momentum is anticipated if these pro-growth strategies are upheld, with a particular focus on local debt management and real estate market stabilization, Tian added.

Q3's GDP growth rate is expected to be around 5 percent with a potential rise above 5 percent in Q4.

August's economic data surpassed expectations with a 4.5 percent YoY increase in value-added industrial output, up from 3.7 percent in July. Retail sales also accelerated to 4.6 percent from July's 2.5 percent.

Golden Week's domestic tourism likely spurred Q3 consumption, generating revenue of 753.43 billion yuan ($104.68 billion), a 129.5 percent YoY increase, and a 1.5 percent rise from 2019, as per the Ministry of Culture and Tourism's Friday report.