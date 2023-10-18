UAE's Artificial Intelligence Office Partners With Core42 To Enhance National Talents

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

DUBAI, 18th October, 2023 (WAM) -- The Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications organisation signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Core42, a G42 company, to drive a robust Emiratisation AI programme.

This initiative encompasses comprehensive training programmes designed to strengthen collaboration structures within technical fields and promote the development of national talent in emerging fields, including artificial intelligence and coding.

The MoU was signed by Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Kiril Evtimov, Chief Executive Officer of Core42, during Global DevSlam, hosted at CodersHQ, as part of Gitex Global 2023.

Gitex Global 2023 is the world's largest specialised gathering dedicated to advanced technological fields, including artificial intelligence, generative artificial intelligence, Web 3, and various pivotal digital fields.

Al Olama stated that the UAE seeks to cultivate collaborations with leading institutions, enhancing a foundational cornerstone to advance progress and digital transformation within the nation.

This represents a significant stride towards emphasising the importance of developing national talents within the digital sector. Furthermore, it plays a major role in bolstering the key drive towards comprehensive digital transformation, as envisioned by the UAE's leadership by implementing exceptional strategies and initiatives.

He added that the UAE embraces leaders and innovators in the field of artificial intelligence who possess the capability to advance the global digital landscape. The UAE is dedicated to supporting these technologies by leveraging various elements that enhance digital applications. In doing so, the UAE aims to bolster its position in the digital world, setting an inspiring example and taking promising steps towards achieving tangible digital progress.

Chief Executive Officer of Core42 said, "At Core42, we believe in leveraging the power of innovation to serve our community and drive our nation's vision forward. This partnership with the UAE's Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications represents a pivotal step in this direction.

Together, we aim to cultivate an ecosystem where Emirati talent thrives, fortified by cutting-edge AI tools and global best practices. As we embark on this journey, we are confident that this alliance will lead to the development of new AI solutions resulting from deeper people capabilities that will positively impact the UAE and the world."

The collaboration reflects the UAE's commitment and efforts to facilitate the interaction between talented coders and AI experts to bolster the development of their journey and refine the essential skills for the digital future. Additionally, it aims to equip individuals with the digital tools in the artificial intelligence and coding field, essential for their professional growth and enrichment within these fields.

This strategic partnership further advances the cultivation of global leaders in artificial intelligence, bolstering the UAE's position as a frontrunner in this field.