Dubai: Emirates Flight Held At UK Airport After Hoax E-Mail

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) An Emirates flight from Dubai was held on the apron at an airport in the UK after authorities received a hoax email.

A spokesperson for the airline confirmed to Khaleej Times that flight EK019, which arrived in Manchester on October 17, was subjected to "additional security checks" after landing.

Local media quoted the Greater Manchester Police as saying that they received an e-mail about a suspicious package on board, which turned out to be bogus.

Manchester Airport closed its airfield briefly as authorities investigated the e-mail, The Guardian reported, citing sources.

No suspicious items were recovered or any arrests made during the security checks, the police said. Normal operations resumed at the airport shortly after the aircraft was cleared.

"Emirates crew and ground teams cooperated fully with the authorities. After local authorities cleared the aircraft, it proceeded to the gate where passengers disembarked as normal," the airline spokesperson added.

