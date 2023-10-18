Qatar's Industrial Production Index Drops 2.1% In August

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's Industrial Production index (IPI) reached 105.2 points in August 2023, a decline by 2.1% compared to the previous month (July 2023), and decreased by 0.6%, when compared to the corresponding month in 2022 according to Planning and Statistics Authority data

The data showed a decrease by 3.2% in the Mining sector due to the decrease in the quantities of“crude oil petroleum and natural gas” with the same percentage, while“other mining and quarrying” increased by 2.0%. When compared to the corresponding month of the previous year (August 2022), the IPI of Mining decreased by 0.3% due to the decrease in the quantities of“crude oil petroleum and natural gas” with the same percentage, while“other mining and quarrying” increased by 1.3%.

The index of the Manufacturing sector showed an increase by 2.2% in August 2023 compared to the previous month (July 2023), The groups showed an increase include:“Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products”, and“Manufacture of basic metals” by 2.8% each, followed by“Manufacture of Cement and other non-metallic mineral products” by 2.6%,”Manufacture of beverages” by 1.9%,”Manufacture of food products” by 1.2%, and“Manufacture of rubber and plastics products” by 0.1%, However, a decrease was recorded in“Manufacture of refined petroleum products” by 0.5%. No change noticed in group of“Printing and reproduction of recorded media.

On the other hand, in terms of annual change, comparing to August 2022, a decrease of 3.1% was recorded, due to the decrease in“Manufacture of refined petroleum products” by 9.5%, Printing and reproduction of recorded media by 9.1%,“Manufacture of rubber and plastics products” by 6.6%,“Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products” by 3.7%,