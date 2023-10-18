Malabar Gold & Diamonds Unveils Their Festive Jewellery Collection

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The last few weeks have witnessed a significant rise in the number of people looking to buy jewellery. The approaching festive season and the fall in gold prices have contributed to the gold & diamond jewellery sector experiencing unparalleled customer influx. Adding to this phenomenon and in light of the upcoming celebration season, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally with over 335 showrooms across 11 countries, has recently unveiled their festive jewellery collection.

Embracing the spirit of the season, the Festive jewellery collection puts forward an exquisite and mesmerizing array of new designs in gold, diamond & precious gem jewellery.

The special designs have been made available across a wide range of sub-brands such as Mine, Era, Precia, Viraaz, Ethnix and Divine.

Elegant designs crafted in contemporary fashion have also been introduced in the 18K gold category as well. Making this the best ever time to invest in gold, the brand is also offering gold rate protection offer, wherein customers can block the gold rate by paying just 10 percent of the amount as advance.

“It is the festive season and every festival celebrated by our diverse customer base holds a distinctive cultural significance, which is what we've embraced through our Festive Jewellery collection. It has been carefully curated by considering the plethora of preferences that exist amongst customers looking for the perfect piece of jewellery to enhance their festive attire.

The exquisite designs in gold, diamond and precious gem jewellery ensure that jewellery lovers needn't look any further for their festive adornments”, commented Shamlal Ahamed, MD-International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

“The gold prices are fluctuating and is on a rising trend, considering which we encourage all our customers to enjoy a worry-free festive shopping experience by making a 10 percent advance payment to block the gold rate, thereby ensuring the lowest gold rate during purchase. We will also be announcing a host of exciting offers for our customers in the coming days”, he continued. In addition to the special festive collection, new designs have also been incorporated into Malabar Gold & Diamonds' existing collections such as Legendz-Men's collection & Bella. Bella collection is one of the brand's most sought-after jewellery line, generating a lot of interest and enquiries from customers looking for 22K gold jewellery and considering the festive period, the collection has been enriched and launched with designs that are specifically crafted to cater to the spirit of the celebration season.

By availing the gold rate protection offer from Malabar Gold & Diamonds, customers can block the current low gold rate by paying just a 10 percent advance, valid till November 12th. If the gold price increases during the booked period, customers can purchase jewellery at the blocked rate and if the price falls further, they can take advantage of the lower rate. The advance option can be availed by visiting any of Malabar Gold & Diamonds outlets or online through their mobile app.