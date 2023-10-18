Prince Rachid Visits Qatar Booth At Salon Du Cheval

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: H R H Prince Moulay Rachid inaugurated the 14th edition of the Salon du Cheval at the Mohammed VI Exhibition Centre in El Jadida, Morocco on Monday.

Prince Rachid also visited Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) booth in presence of Ambassador of Qatar to Morocco H E Sheikh Abdullah bin Thamer Al Thani, QREC Chairman Issa bin Mohammed Al Mohannadi, General Manager of the Cultural Village Foundation Katara H E Dr Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti and Deputy Chairman of Katara International Arabian Horse Festival Organising Committee Faleh bin Mohammed Al Nasser.

Al Mohannadi and Dr Khalid presented memento trophies to Prince Rachid, marking the occasion and expressing the importance, which Qatar attaches to the annual participation in the major Salon.

The week-long exhibition brings together equestrian, horse shows, show jumping, heritage shows and seminars covering allvarious aspects of the equestrian sport and horses.

The Salon du Chevalis being held Morocco with the participation of 40 countries will conclude on October 22.

Every year, QREC takes part in the Salon, being one of the prominent events in Morocco in general.

QREC booth

QREC is participating in this year's renewal of the Salon with a delegation consisting of QREC Chairman Al Mohannadi, Dr Nasser Ahmed Al Hamar Director of Public Relations and External Communications, Salem Khejaim Al Adbi, Director of Marketing, and Saoud Hamad Al Hababi, Director of the CEO Office. Through its booth in the international village of the Salon, QREC is promoting its events of purebred Arabian horse show and horse race meetings at Al Rayyan and Al Uqda racecourses as well as the major international racing events, which QREC sponsors, including the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in France and the Qatar Goodwood Festival in the UK.

Meanwhile, Al Shaqab, a member of the Qatar Foundation, is participating in the Salon's activities by competing in the International Arabian Horse Show“A”, which will be held today and tomorrow.

With an impressive record the purebred Arabian horse show discipline, Al Shaqab presence and contesting in the Show represents and added value which enriches and raises the standard of the event.