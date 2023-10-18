Qatar Delegation Leaves For Hangzhou Asian Para Games

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatari delegation for people with special needs left for Hangzhou, China, yesterday, to participate in the Asian Para Games, which will be held from October 22 to 28.

Assistant-Secretary of the Qatar Sports Federation for Special Needs, Abdul Qadir Al Mutawa is heading the Qatari delegation for Hangzhou, which includes nine male and female players, four coaches, a technical director, a physical therapist and a companion.

Abdul Rahman Abdul Qader (shot put), Mohamed Rashid Al Kubaisi, Ali Arshad (100m and 200m wheelchair running competition) and Sarah Hamdi Masoud (shot put) will take part in athletics events.

In goalball competitions for the blind, Qatar will be represented by six players: Walid Al Kooheji, Mohamed Al Mohamed, Abdul Hadi Ali Al Marri, Mohamed Bashir Al Kahlot, Abbad Walid Al Shamali and Ikrami Ahmed.

Al Mutawa said that the players prepared well for the Hangzhou Asian Para Games by participating in intensive training during preparatory camps.