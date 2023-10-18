QREC Racing Season Begins With Al Ghariyah Cup Meet

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The busy Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's (QREC) horse racing season gets underway with the Al Ghariya Cup meeting, featuring seven races at the Al Rayyan Racecourse today.

Mohammed Ghazali-trained Angelic Queen will defend the Al Ghariya Cup title as the six-year-old was the winner of the feature last year under Lukas Delozier. The Al Azraq Stable-owned bay mare, however, will be ridden by jockey Alberto Sanna in this year's edition.

Injaaz Stud-owned Unbutton with Jefferson Smith at the helm along with Keel Bay, trained by Ghazali, and Faleh Bughanaim-led Anhaar will also be seen in action in the race carrying a total prize purse of QR120,000.

Today's action will begin with QR50,000 Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate featuring fillies and mares at 5pm. The race will be followed by Thoroughbred Maiden Plate, Local Thoroughbred Maiden Plate, Purebred Arabian Novice Plate, Thoroughbred Handicap 75-95 (Class 3) and Purebred Arabian Handicap 70-90 (Class 3) contests.

QREC's 2023-24 racing season is expected to be the best so far with increased prize money on offer throughout the calendar which will see a total of 69 race meetings – the same number as was in the previous season. It will culminate with the Season Finale to be held on April 25, 2024.

The popular Al Rayyan Racecourse will host a total of 47 meetings while Al Uqda turf and sand tracks will be home to 22 race days as five meetings have been added to the venue.

This season's much-anticipated HH The Amir Sword Festival will take place from February 15-17, 2024 with QREC recently announcing a further rise in prize money for the prestigious event recently.

“In addition to the HH The Amir Sword Festival, there will be other major races, so that each and every month throughout the season will see one or more of the valuable races. Undoubtedly, the increase in the prize money of the various races of the next season will contribute to supporting and motivating owners, trainers and jockeys,” QREC Acting CEO Bader bin Mohammed Al Darwish had said.

Following the opening day's action, contestants will vie for top honours at the Al Hamla Cup meeting at the same venue tomorrow.