Iran Down Qatar In Jordan Final

Action during the final of Jordan International Quad Championship between Qatar and Iran in Amman yesterday.

Iran defeated Qatar 4-0 following a second half onslaught at Amman International Stadium. Hossein Kanaanizadegan (69 and 79 minutes) hit a brace while Alireza Jahanbaksh (73rd minute) and Sardar Azmoun (75th minute) were the other scorers.