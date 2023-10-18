Iran Down Qatar In Jordan Final

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Action during the final of Jordan International Quad Championship between Qatar and Iran in Amman yesterday.
Iran defeated Qatar 4-0 following a second half onslaught at Amman International Stadium. Hossein Kanaanizadegan (69 and 79 minutes) hit a brace while Alireza Jahanbaksh (73rd minute) and Sardar Azmoun (75th minute) were the other scorers.
