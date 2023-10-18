Correction To The Notification Of Major Holdings Disclosed By Valoe Corporation On 18 October 2023 At 9.20

The notification of major holdings disclosed by Valoe on 18 October 2023 at 9.20 a.m. incorrectly stated that Nordic Environment Finance Corporation's shareholding in Valoe shares has crossed the threshold of 5% of all the shares in Valoe due to disposal of shares in Valoe. However, the threshold is crossed due to a change in the total number of shares in Valoe. Below is a corrected Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act.

Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act.

Valoe Corporation has received the following announcement regarding disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the Securities Market Act.

Valoe has received an announcement from Nordic Environment Finance Corporation according to which its shareholding in Valoe shares has crossed the threshold of 5% of all the shares in Valoe due to an event changing the breakdown of shares in Valoe.

Total positions of Nordic Environment Finance Corporation subject to the notification: