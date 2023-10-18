Saudi Arabia heads denouncing of Israel’s airstrikes on Gaza hospital

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia took the lead in denouncing the Israeli airstrike on a Gaza hospital that claimed hundreds of lives.



The Israeli airstrike that killed over 500 Palestinians on Tuesday at a Gaza City hospital full with patients and evacuated residents was denounced in the "strongest terms" by the Kingdom.



“Saudi Arabia categorically rejects this brutal attack, which is a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms, including international humanitarian law,” the foreign ministry declared.



The ministry condemned Israel for its “continuous attacks against civilians despite many international appeals” to cease as well.



“This dangerous development forces the international community to abandon double standards and selectivity in applying international humanitarian law when it comes to Israeli criminal practices. It requires a serious and firm stance to provide protection for defenseless civilians,” a ministry declaration added.



The Kingdom further highlighted how urgently safe corridors must be opened in order to provide medical supplies and food to people who are stranded in Gaza, and it declared that Israeli troops are solely accountable for their persistent disregard for all international laws and conventions.

