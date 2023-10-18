Re.Life Expands To KSA, Egypt, Jordan, Türkiye To Enhance Circular Economy

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

SHARJAH, 18th October, 2023 (WAM) -- re, one the UAE's fastest growing digital ecosystems, announced its expansion across the MENA region with offices in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan and Türkiye during GITEX Global 2023.

Driven by the success of its two platforms – re collect and re market – re had already expanded its operations across the UAE with offices in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi and a dedicated sales and technology office in India. By bringing both its platforms to new countries in the region, re is now enhancing access to its entire ecosystem beyond the

re's geographical expansion comes with its exponential growth in 2023, surpassing its performance indicators from 2022. Last year, re market - re's online recyclables trading platform - recorded transactions worth over AED100 million and over 100,000 tonnes of material bought and sold. re has surpassed last year's performance within the first six months of 2023, recording transactions worth over AED150 million and over 130,000 tonnes of material traded, further driving the circular economy.

Similarly, re collect, which“uberises” moving and logistics, recorded a 150% increase in trips and a 15% increase in number of users in the first half of 2023 as more people and businesses leverage the platform's access to simple, convenient and affordable logistics services.

Commenting on the venture's expansion, Salim Al Owais, Chief Executive Officer at re, said,“We are fortunate to have demonstrated success in serving customers from the UAE as well as across borders, contributing to local economies, driving circularity and accelerating logistics services. re has established new offices in Abu Dhabi and Dammam, KSA.

We are also planning our offices in Jeddah in KSA, Egypt, Türkiye and Jordan. Through this strategically planned network of offices, we are looking to add further value to the local and regional economies, while setting up mutually beneficial business relationships.”

In Dammam, KSA, re has already established a base of customers leveraging the re collect platform for shipments from the UAE. With a new office in Dammam, re seeks to further strengthen the logistics corridor to the UAE with cost-effective services via re

re collect offers several moving and logistics services that can be conveniently booked from the app, including home moving, B2B logistics, renting a truck or fleet, and its most popular service, cross-border shipments.

As a manufacturing hub, Dammam is also an ideal location to introduce re market, with factories having the opportunity to unlock new revenue streams by trading scraps and other recyclables across several categories. Similarly, recyclables traders can use the platform to trade better, faster and more

re market offers a variety of bidding options, including time-limited bidding, bid-free transactions, partial bidding, spot sales, and spot buys. The platform enables trade across various recyclable categories, including paper, e-waste, wood, glass, plastic, ferrous metals, non-ferrous metals, aggregates, recyclable road bases and rubber. re market sees over 400 monthly bids with over 650 enterprises registered on the platform.

Like Dammam, re sees huge potential to positively impact Jeddah, KSA, as well as Egypt, Jordan and Türkiye, which are manufacturing, shipping and business centres in the region.

Through re market, businesses can unlock value from their waste through recyclables trading. With re collect, businesses can accelerate logistics needs with cost-effective options and send and receive shipments from the UAE with enhanced ease. During GITEX Global, re also announced the addition of a new service on re collect to rent earthmoving equipment, offering businesses and project managers the opportunity to complete construction work without high upfront investment and long-term maintenance costs of a specialised fleet.