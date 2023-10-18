Suez Canal Authority Announces Transit Fee Hike From Mid-January 2024

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) announced on Tuesday that it will raise the transit fees for ships passing through the canal by 5-15%, effective from 15 January 2024. However, some ships will be exempted from this increase.

According to the SCA's statement, the regular transit fees will increase by 15% for the following types of ships: tankers carrying crude oil, petroleum products, liquefied petroleum gas, natural gas, chemicals, and other liquid materials; container ships; car carriers; passenger ships; and special floating units.

The SCA also said that the regular transit fees will increase by 5% for these types of ships: dry bulk cargo ships; general cargo ships; ro-ro ships; and others.

The SCA noted that container ships that come directly from northwestern European ports and go directly to far eastern ports will not be subject to this increase, as long as they meet the conditions specified in Circular No. 8 of 2023.