Missile strike on the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza kills over 600, injures 900

(MENAFN) Following a missile strike on the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza, over 600 people have been confirmed dead and over 900 injured. In addition to patients receiving care, hundreds of Palestinians were taking refuge in the facility, and there are worries that the number of deaths may rise. After a brutal attack by Hamas, Israel is currently bombarding Gaza. Israel has denied launching the strike and blamed Palestinian Islamic Jihad for damaging the facility.



A local doctor referred to the devastation of the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday as a slaughter, while a Palestinian Red Crescent spokesman labeled it a war crime and act of genocide.



“This is genocide. This is a war crime,” Nebal Farsakh of the Red Crescent informed a Qatari news agency. She clarified that along with the patients inside the hospital, many Palestinian citizens had taken shelter in the hospital compound, following Israel commanded everyone in the north of Gaza to evacuate.



“Those who were in front of the hospital were forced to leave their homes under the evacuation order. They can’t even afford to evacuate to the south. There’s complete destruction of the infrastructure and transportation,” she noted, Talking from Ramallah in the West Bank.



“What’s happened is terrible because those people, all of them, are civilians. They fled their homes and reached a place that they believed was safe – a hospital, which according to international law, is a safe place,” Ziad Shehadah, a doctor in Gaza, informed the news agency. “People left their homes thinking they were more dangerous and they moved to our schools and hospitals to be safe. And in one minute, all of them have been killed at a hospital.”

