AI causes seismic shift across various industries

(MENAFN) The proliferation of Generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) is causing a seismic shift across various industries, and while it's often viewed as a significant threat to many white-collar jobs, its rapid advancement within the manufacturing sector highlights the potential displacement of blue-collar workers as well.



Ed Watal, the founder and principal of IT strategy firm Intellibus, emphasizes that AI is propelling the fourth industrial revolution at an unprecedented pace, with manufacturing undergoing significant transformations facilitated by automation, predictive maintenance, and quality control. These innovations are reshaping the very core of manufacturing operations.



Watal points out that in recent years, the integration of smart transport robots (STRs) and automated guided vehicles (AGVs) into warehouses and factories has already begun to eliminate routine tasks like operating forklifts. However, the emergence of Gen AI signifies that technology can now undertake more intricate operations currently performed by human workers.



In manufacturing, Gen AI is not only streamlining and automating production processes but is also being harnessed for simulations without the need to halt production lines or invest in costly pilot plants. This evolving landscape raises questions about the future role of blue-collar workers and the nature of their tasks in the face of AI-driven industrial transformations.



As the manufacturing industry embraces the potential of Gen AI, it stands at the forefront of the fourth industrial revolution, where the integration of advanced technologies may redefine the traditional roles and responsibilities of blue-collar workers. The impact of this transformative wave is poised to reshape the manufacturing landscape as we know it.



"As Gen AI gets applied to computer vision and becomes more multi-modal, allowing people to upload an image or video and ask questions about it, more blue-collar jobs will be at risk," Watal informed a news agency.



"Such capabilities will drastically reduce the need for multiple ‘experienced’ workers, as their knowledge and expertise gets captured in their ‘digital supervisor twin’," he stated. "A single digital supervisor twin may be able to support all maintenance or quality engineers for a given production line or factory."

