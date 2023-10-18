Apple to release new stylus with USB-C compatibility

(MENAFN) Apple is set to release a new stylus with USB-C compatibility, scheduled for an early November debut. This innovation positions the tech giant as the latest entrant in the realm of products incorporating the USB-C charging format. Earlier in September, Apple had introduced USB-C across all four versions of its iPhone 15 and integrated it into the second-generation AirPods Pro during its "Wonderlust" event.



The newly unveiled Apple Pencil equipped with USB-C comes with a price tag of USD79, as confirmed in a recent press release. Apple positions this model as its "most affordable" Apple Pencil, offering it at a price point that is USD20 lower than the first-generation Apple Pencil and USD50 more economical than the second generation.



This USB-C Apple Pencil is designed to be compatible with iPads featuring the USB-C charging format. It features a USB-C port for both pairing and charging, which remains concealed beneath a sliding cap, ensuring a sleek and functional design. The stylus itself boasts a matte finish and offers "pixel-perfect accuracy, low latency, and tilt sensitivity." These features align with the capabilities of the other existing Apple Pencil models. Additionally, users have the option of magnetically attaching the stylus to the side of their iPad, not only ensuring convenient storage but also conserving the battery.



However, it is important to note that the USB-C Apple Pencil does not include the popular pressure sensitivity featured in the first- and second-generation Apple Pencils. Furthermore, it lacks the double-tap functionality for switching tools and does not support wireless pairing and charging, which are available in the other models.



Apple's venture into the stylus market began nearly eight years ago when it introduced the first Apple Pencil. As the company gears up for the release of this new product, its quarterly financial results, due in early November, may offer insights into the performance and market reception of the USB-C Apple Pencil.

MENAFN18102023000045015682ID1107262744