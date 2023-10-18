Jordan cancels meeting with US, Palestinian leaders

(MENAFN) After an Israeli missile assault on a Gaza Strip hospital, Jordan canceled a conference between US Leader Joe Biden and President Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority.



“We decided not to hold the four-way summit in Amman because Washington will not be able to make a decision to stop the war [between Hamas and Israel],” Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi stated in a declaration. He continued that the move had been made in discussion with the US, Palestinian Authority, in addition to Egypt, whose president, Abdel Fattah as-Sisi, was supposed to join the conference on Wednesday as well. “The bombing of the al-Ahli Arab Hospital is a heinous war crime that cannot be tolerated,” the Jordanian diplomat added.



Previously on Tuesday, Abbas chose to suspend his trip to Jordan and “immediately return to the homeland,” based on a post published on his Facebook page. The president will head an urgent summit as a result of “the great tragedy that befell on the Palestinian people after the Israeli occupation government committed a massacre at the hospital,” the post says.



Later, the White House declared that Biden would only visit Israel on Wednesday and would no longer stop in Jordan. “After consulting with King Abdullah II of Jordan and in light of the days of mourning announced by President Abbas of the Palestinian Authority, President Biden will postpone his travel to Jordan and the planned meeting with these two leaders and President Sisi of Egypt,” a representative declared, also saying that Biden was extending sympathies “for the innocent lives lost in the hospital explosion in Gaza.”

