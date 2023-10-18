New UVDI-GOTM UV LED Surface Sanitizer Inactivates High-Risk Microorganisms In 20 Seconds Or Less

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- UltraViolet Devices, Inc. (UVDI), a leading manufacturer of advanced UV-C disinfection technology, announced today that the new UVDI-GOTM UV LED Surface Sanitizer is now available for use in healthcare facilities and has begun shipping to customers globally. The UVDI-GOTM has demonstrated 99.99% and greater inactivation of common healthcare microorganisms, including C. difficile spores and Candida auris, from surfaces in 20 seconds or less at 4” (10.2 cm) distance in independent laboratory testing. Its fast efficacy, safe use on surfaces and portability enable rapid, on-the-go surface disinfection by trained healthcare professionals.

Independently proven, fast surface disinfection

The UVDI-GO features independently proven 99.99% and greater inactivation of hard-to-kill microorganisms in 20 seconds or less at 4” (10.2 cm) distance:



99.99% inactivation of C. difficile spores in 20 seconds

99.99% inactivation of Candida auris in 20 seconds

99.9999% inactivation of Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) in 10 seconds 99.999% inactivation of Carbapenem-resistant enterococci (CRE) in 10 seconds

Safe for surfaces

The UVDI-GO is safe for use on common healthcare surfaces. This enables chemical-free disinfection of high-touch, shared surfaces and equipment, including keyboards, Workstations on Wheels (WOWs), touchscreens, monitors, smartphones and tablets.

Efficient, on-the-go use

The UVDI-GO is designed for durable, portable use. It is cordless, battery-powered, and lightweight, weighing only 1 lb. (0.45 kg). A rechargeable lithium-ion battery provides two hours of run time per charge for efficient, point-of-use surface disinfection.

“Peer-reviewed, published studies have indicated that high-touch, shared surfaces and equipment can be a source of microbial contamination and transmission1,2,” stated Dr. Ashish Mathur, Vice President of Innovation and Technology, UVDI.“The UVDI-GO provides an advanced solution to disinfect these objects between uses, combining fast efficacy, surface safety and easy portability.”

“High-risk and multidrug-resistant microorganisms on high-touch surfaces are a global challenge,” added Richard Hayes, President, UVDI.“To help frontline teams fight back, we are thrilled to announce that the UVDI-GO is now shipping from our California headquarters to healthcare facilities worldwide.”

The new UVDI-GO UV LED Surface Sanitizer is now available to order at .

About UVDI

UltraViolet Devices, Inc. (UVDI) designs and manufactures advanced Ultraviolet (UV) technology to clean the air and surfaces where we live, work and play. UVDI UV-C surface disinfection and Indoor Air Quality products are made in the U.S.A. and globally trusted in over 1,100 hospitals and 10,000 commercial sites. Its quality management systems and environmental management systems are certified to ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 standards. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Valencia, California, UVDI is a proud family-owned company and certified Minority Business Enterprise. Learn more at .

