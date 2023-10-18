UAE Residents Savor The Taste Of Exceptional Quality Of European Bee Honey

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) In a resounding success, a series of promotional events unfolded at 11 prime locations across the United Arab Emirates from September 23 to September 28, 2023. These dynamic initiatives were part of the implementation of the EU-financed campaign "EU BEE HONEY."

During this campaign, consumers had the unique opportunity to savor the exquisite flavors and exceptional quality of European Bee Honey. Beyond a delightful tasting experience, attendees also delved into the world of European food safety standards. They explored the remarkable benefits and distinct characteristics of European bee honey, making it a fantastic addition to their daily culinary routines and lifestyle.

The European-financed campaign, "EU Bee Honey," is on a mission to promote high-quality European Bee Honey. This honey is produced under the most stringent quality and food safety standards. The campaign aims to enhance product awareness and provide consumers with the opportunity to indulge in the exceptional taste of European bee honey. The campaign is active in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Japan, with the enthusiastic participation of Bulgarian Organic Foods LTD (BOF) from Bulgaria as the coordinator and Beekeeping Cooperative of Thasos from Greece as a Project Partner.

For more information visit:

Facebook: @eubeehoney

Instagram: @eubeehoney

