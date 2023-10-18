Chilling Growth: Global Laboratory Freezers Market To Reach $6.1 Billion By 2030

Freezers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Refrigerators segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR

The Laboratory Freezers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$822.9 Million by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -



Eppendorf AG

Haier

Helmer Scientific Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

VWR International LLC

Arctiko

BioMedical Solutions Inc

Evermed srl

Philipp Kirsch GmbH

PHC Corporation

Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

Aegis Scientific Inc

Terumo Bct Inc

Midsci

So-Low Environmental Equipment Co

SP Scientific TTP Labtech

