Whitefox Defense Awarded $1.25M Air Force Contract For Handheld Drone Defense

WhiteFox Defense Scorpion 3 is light-weight, portable drone detection.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- WhiteFox Defense Technologies, an airspace management and counter drone solution provider, announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a SBIR Phase II contract in the amount of $1 focused on Scorpion 3, a light-weight, portable drone detection and mitigation solution to address the most pressing challenges in the US Department of the Air Force (DAF).

Scorpion offers efficient and reliable situational awareness, in any dynamic environment. The intuitive user interface allows the operator to integrate authorized drones into secured airspace, detect unauthorized drones and defend critical assets. Simple to use, cost-effective, and feature rich, Scorpion-3 is a portable/person-carriable RF-based detection, early warning, tracking, and identification solution.

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now in October 2023, WhiteFox Defense will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

"We are honored that WhiteFox Defense Technologies has been selected by AFWERX for an SBIR Phase II contract valued at $1.25 million. This is a significant milestone for our organization and a testament to the innovative capabilities of Scorpion 3, our lightweight, portable drone detection and mitigation solution. With this contract, we are poised to address the most critical challenges within the Department of the Air Force,” said Luke Fox, CEO of WhiteFox Defense Technologies.

Disclaimer:“The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.”

About WhiteFox Defense Technologies

Headquartered in California, WhiteFox Defense Technologies is a leading global technology company specializing in the development of innovative solutions for airspace management and counter drone defense. With a strong focus on pioneering the safe integration of drones into society, WhiteFox offers worldwide drone airspace security solutions that promote trusted autonomy through transparency and accountability in our skies. WhiteFox is committed to pushing the boundaries of technological advancements to create a safer and more secure airspace, providing cutting-edge products and services to industries worldwide. For more information, please visit our website at .

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit .

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 325 military, civilian and contractor personnel at six hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 4,697 contracts worth more than $2.6 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: .

