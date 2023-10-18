Scattergood Studios Launches Onto Games Market At Gamerfest With 5 New Game Titles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ventilate Steampunk Clock

Ventilate - A Steampunk Single Player Bullet Hell Game

In an Irish first, Scattergood Studios launches the company with 5 new titles at GamerFest supported by Savage X the leading Irish K-POP dance group.

- Damian ScattergoodRATOATH, MEATH, IRELAND, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Scattergood Studios to launch at GamerFest on 21 Oct 2023 with 5 new game titles.In an Irish first, new game development studio Scattergood Studios launches with 5 brand new titles at GamerFest supported by Savage X the leading Irish K-POP dance group.The Games being showcased at GamerFest are:. Ventilate : A steampunk bullet hell game using steam to fuel weapons to survive.. RECOiL : A chaotic top-down shooter that pits you against unimaginable odds!. Crystal Edge - Retribution : Will Alex survive this action-packed hack and slash?. The Gauntlet : Can you escape the strange world you find yourself in?. Don't Whack A Mole : You've seen Whack a Mole right? Now play the Mole!!“Having had multiple top 10 games myself, I know what it takes to bring a new game into the world, and it starts on the ground with hard work and a dream. I'm so excited to bring our new games to GamerFest, from the next up-and-coming game stars,” says Damian Scattergood, founder of Scattergood Studios.Official Launch at 12:00 Saturday Afternoon:Savage X will support the launch at 12:00 with a new dance choreography set around the Steampunk game Ventilate.“This is going to be an action-packed dance and will raise the roof with our steampunk synchronized dance routine. The group has been developing this routine specifically for Ventilate and GamerFest” says Sodem Solana, K-POP World Festival World Champion, and founder of Savage X.About Scattergood StudiosFounded in 2022 Scattergood Studios is an Irish independent game developer and publisher. Damian Scattergood is the founder of Scattergood Studios. He is a game developer, publisher, and entrepreneur. He is one of the most prolific game developers from the 1980s and probably Ireland's first game development celebrity. He developed hit games such as Michael Jackson's Moonwalker and Vigilante on the ZX Spectrum and Amstrad home computers.Social Media LinksWebsite:Instagram: @scattergoodstudios //Twitter: @scattergoodio //Links to all social channels:For more information contactAbout Savage XSavage X is a collaborative dance agency comprising diverse artists striving to showcase creativity, discipline and art. Inspired to achieve growth and exposure, these dedicated talents aim to build a community filled with passion, education and imagination.Social Media LinksInstagram: @savage_x_official // instagram/savage_x_officialYoutube: Savage X Official // youtube/@savagexofficialAbout GamerFestGamerFest is Ireland's biggest gaming and esports festival. Since launching events in 2017 they have welcomed over 20,000 visitors to gaming events across Ireland.Join us for an unforgettable weekend where you can check out the latest games and tech, meet your favorite content creators, and explore careers across multiple live stages!Social Media LinksWebsite:

