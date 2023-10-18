Chicago Indie Film Dream Boy Premieres This November

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dream Boy Film Nov 10th

Chicago-made indie film Dream Boy tells a poignant story of two men finding love and healing after loss, premiering locally on November 10.

- SB Gamble directorCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The highly anticipated new LGBTQ+ romantic drama "Dream Boy" will premiere in Chicago on November 10, 2023. Directed by indie filmmaker SB Gamble, the movie stars newcomers Kyle Deininger and Bryan Carter as two men finding love and healing after profound personal loss."Dream Boy" will debut at The High Hall, a popular performance venue and hub for LGBTQ artists in Chicago. The venue provides the perfect backdrop for this locally made love story.The film follows Logan Hill, a reclusive author living in Chicago, who finds hope and an unexpected connection with Parker Moore, an alluring journalist. Their instant chemistry sparks the possibility for Logan to heal from past trauma and loss."I'm thrilled to premiere 'Dream Boy' in my hometown of Chicago at The High Hall, an incredible performance space and champion for LGBTQ voices," said director SB Gamble. "This is a deeply personal story about finding redemption through love, and I can't wait for audiences to experience it."Powerful Love Story Explores Healing After LossWith nuanced performances and thoughtful direction, "Dream Boy" promises to resonate as a poignant LGBTQ love story. It tells the tale of Logan Hill, played by newcomer Kyle Deininger, an author who has retreated from life following a shattering personal tragedy.Logan has hidden behind cynicism and solitude until meeting Parker Moore, played by Bryan Carter. Parker is an intriguing journalist who unexpectedly crashes into Logan's world. Their immediate chemistry ignites something Logan thought had died - hope.As Logan and Parker's emotional bond grows stronger, so too does the promise of healing from Logan's past trauma. But the ghosts of his former love still linger, threatening the happiness that is finally within Logan's grasp.To fully move forward with Parker, Logan must find the courage to confront his lingering grief and loss. "Dream Boy" asks poignant questions about carrying on when love ends tragically and the redemptive power of finding love again.Cast Includes Rising Indie TalentDeininger brings brooding depth to the role of Logan, while Carter provides an alluring charm as Parker. Rounding out the cast is critically acclaimed character actor Gary Henderson, who brings gravitas to a supporting role.Director SB Gamble specifically sought out indie talent for his debut feature film. "I'm always on the lookout for emerging actors with raw talent and emotional intelligence," he explained. "Kyle and Bryan both blew me away with subtle, nuanced auditions and I knew they could do justice to this story."Chicago Premiere on November 10Advanced tickets for the Chicago premiere of "Dream Boy" on November 10 at The High Hall are available now at . The premiere will be followed by a Q&A session with cast members and director SB Gamble.SB Gamble shared that he is excited to debut this deeply personal film in his hometown. "'Dream Boy' explores the courage to love again after profound loss," he said. "This is a story close to my heart and I hope it resonates with audiences."For press inquiries or additional information, please contact SB Gamble at or 708.232.0923.

