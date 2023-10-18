Georgetown, SC Field Of Honor® 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Creating an awe-inspiring panorama, United States flags will fly in a solemn formation on November 4th, 2023.

- Michel de MontaigneGEORGETOWN, SC, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- November 4th – December 9th, 2023International Paper1515 Bourne Street, Georgetown, SC 29440This stirring display of 300 US flags will bring the community together in a patriotic tribute to honor all of our Military, past and present. Each U.S. flag represents an individual and tells a story. Flags may be sponsored to honor all Veterans. This unique event is the perfect opportunity for all of us to remember and honor our many heroes.The Stars & Stripes reminds us of who we are as a people. Americans meet the challenges of history and overcome hardships, becoming stronger. That is just who we are. The United States flag represents our solidarity in creating a brighter tomorrow and uniting us all.This moving display is a gift to the community made possible through donations, sponsorships, and the efforts of many dedicated volunteers. You can show your support and gratitude by sponsoring a flag or donating. Proceeds are used for scholarships for children and grandchildren of veterans as a way to pay forward for the dedication of their generation of the past.The display is open to all without charge. Don't miss it!A program of the Colonial Flag Foundation .Hosted By:Kiwanis Club of Georgetown and Pawleys IslandLocal Organizing Committee:Project Chair: Cathy FinkleFundraising Treasurer Chair: Tricia MelsonP.R. Chair: Tracey MillerProgram Chair: Frank HolsclawVolunteer Chair: Tracey MillerField Coordinator: Fred Finkle

Cathy Finkle

Kiwanis Club of Georgetown and Pawleys Island

+1 413-329-7212

