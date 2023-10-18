Georgetown, SC Field Of Honor® 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Creating an awe-inspiring panorama, United States flags will fly in a solemn formation on November 4th, 2023. Valor is stability, not of legs and arms, but of courage and the soul”
- Michel de MontaigneGEORGETOWN, SC, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- November 4th – December 9th, 2023
International Paper
1515 Bourne Street, Georgetown, SC 29440
This stirring display of 300 US flags will bring the community together in a patriotic tribute to honor all of our Military, past and present. Each U.S. flag represents an individual and tells a story. Flags may be sponsored to honor all Veterans. This unique event is the perfect opportunity for all of us to remember and honor our many heroes.
The Stars & Stripes reminds us of who we are as a people. Americans meet the challenges of history and overcome hardships, becoming stronger. That is just who we are. The United States flag represents our solidarity in creating a brighter tomorrow and uniting us all.
This moving display is a gift to the community made possible through donations, sponsorships, and the efforts of many dedicated volunteers. You can show your support and gratitude by sponsoring a flag or donating. Proceeds are used for scholarships for children and grandchildren of veterans as a way to pay forward for the dedication of their generation of the past.
The display is open to all without charge. Don't miss it!
A program of the Colonial Flag Foundation .
Hosted By:
Kiwanis Club of Georgetown and Pawleys Island
Local Organizing Committee:
Project Chair: Cathy Finkle
Fundraising Treasurer Chair: Tricia Melson
P.R. Chair: Tracey Miller
Program Chair: Frank Holsclaw
Volunteer Chair: Tracey Miller
Field Coordinator: Fred Finkle
Cathy Finkle
Kiwanis Club of Georgetown and Pawleys Island
+1 413-329-7212
