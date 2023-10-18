Pakistan demands instant act to end Israel’s further escalations after strike on Gaza hospital

(MENAFN) Pakistan asked for an “immediate end” to the “impunity” on Tuesday “with which Israeli authorities have operated in the last few days” following a strike on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip.



“Attacking a hospital, where civilians were seeking shelter and emergency treatment is inhumane and indefensible,” the Foreign Ministry stated in a declaration.



“The indiscriminate targeting of civilian population and facilities is a grave violation of international law and constitutes war crimes,” it noted.



“We call on the international community to take urgent measures to bring an immediate end to the Israeli bombardment and siege of Gaza and the impunity with which Israeli authorities have operated in the last few days,” the ministry added.



Previous Foreign Minister and chief of center-left Pakistan People's Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, denounced the attack on the hospital as well, calling it "open proof to Israeli brutalities."



Zardari pushed the global community to instantly act to cease Tel Aviv from more escalations.



Pakistan received harsh criticism for the hospital's shelling, just like many other countries did.



Over 500 people were murdered in the incident, according to spokesman for the Palestine Health Ministry Ashraf al-Qudra, who talked with a Turkish news agency.



The hospital grounds were seen to have dead strewn about in the footage.



More anti-Israel demonstrations broke out in Middle Eastern cities as a result of the incident.

