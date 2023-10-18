|
PIERER Mobility AG announces change of ticker symbol
Wels, October 18, 2023
PIERER Mobility AG announces change of ticker symbol
Brad Binder, MotoGP 2023 (ITA), ©Rob Gray (Polarity Photo)
PIERER Mobility AG, a leading European manufacturer of powered two-wheelers (PTWs), announces that the ticker symbol of its shares has been changed from PMAG to PKTM .
The shares of PIERER Mobility AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX) in the International Reporting Standard (primary listing). In addition, the shares of PIERER Mobility AG are listed on the Official Market (Amtlicher Handel) (segment: prime market) of the Vienna Stock Exchange. The shares of PIERER Mobility AG continue to be traded under the ISIN AT0000KTMI02 (Swiss valor number: 41860974).
About the group
PIERER Mobility AG is the holding company of Europe's leading manufacturer of powered two-wheelers, producing a full range of premium brands including KTM, GASGAS and Husqvarna motorcycles. With key strengths in innovation, PIERER Mobility is a pioneering technology leader in two-wheeled e-mobility through its motorcycle brands. Its Husqvarna E-Bicycles, GASGAS Bicycles and FELT Bicycles complement the two-wheeler segment. Rounding out the premium brand offering are high-performance components produced under the WP brand and KTM X-BOW high-end sports cars.
For further information
Investor Relations
Melinda Busáné Bellér
Tel: +43 (0) 1 533 1 433 - 70
Email:
Website:
ISIN: AT0000KTMI02; Swiss Valor Number (Schweiz): 41860974
Ticker Symbol: PKTM
Bloomberg: PKTM SW; PKTM AV
Reuters: PKTM.S; PKTM
