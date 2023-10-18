PIERER Mobility AG Announces Change Of Ticker Symbol


10/18/2023 4:10:05 AM

EQS-News: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PIERER Mobility AG announces change of ticker symbol
18.10.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News





Wels, October 18, 2023

PIERER Mobility AG announces change of ticker symbol


Brad Binder, MotoGP 2023 (ITA), ©Rob Gray (Polarity Photo)


PIERER Mobility AG, a leading European manufacturer of powered two-wheelers (PTWs), announces that the ticker symbol of its shares has been changed from PMAG to PKTM .


The shares of PIERER Mobility AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX) in the International Reporting Standard (primary listing). In addition, the shares of PIERER Mobility AG are listed on the Official Market (Amtlicher Handel) (segment: prime market) of the Vienna Stock Exchange. The shares of PIERER Mobility AG continue to be traded under the ISIN AT0000KTMI02 (Swiss valor number: 41860974).


About the group

PIERER Mobility AG is the holding company of Europe's leading manufacturer of powered two-wheelers, producing a full range of premium brands including KTM, GASGAS and Husqvarna motorcycles. With key strengths in innovation, PIERER Mobility is a pioneering technology leader in two-wheeled e-mobility through its motorcycle brands. Its Husqvarna E-Bicycles, GASGAS Bicycles and FELT Bicycles complement the two-wheeler segment. Rounding out the premium brand offering are high-performance components produced under the WP brand and KTM X-BOW high-end sports cars.

For further information

Investor Relations

Melinda Busáné Bellér

Tel: +43 (0) 1 533 1 433 - 70

Email:

Website:


