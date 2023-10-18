EQS-News: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Development of Sales

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Nine-month sales 2023: HELLA improves sales by 13 percent

LIPPSTADT (GERMANY) 18 October 2023



Nine-month sales 2023:

HELLA improves sales by 13 percent

Group sales increase to € 5.9

billion; currency-adjusted sales rise by 17 percent to €

6.2

billion All Business Groups contribute to successful business development HELLA, the automotive supplier operating under the FORVIA umbrella brand, today published its sales data for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2023 (1 January to 30

September 2023).

Compared to the same period last year, Group sales increased by 12.6

percent to € 5.9

billion (9M calendar year 2022: € 5.3

billion). Sales adjusted for exchange rate effects improved by 16.8 percent to € 6.2

billion. All of HELLA's Business Groups contributed to the successful business development. In Lighting, sales improved by 16.1

percent to € 2.9

billion (9M calendar year 2022: €

2.5

billion). This was mainly due to higher production volumes in all regions and especially the increased demand for the latest lighting technologies from manufacturers of electric vehicles. The Electronics Business Group recorded sales growth of 9.7

percent to € 2.5

billion (9M calendar year 2022: € 2.3

billion), mainly due to the successful business with high-voltage battery management systems and radar sensors. The Lifecycle Solutions Business Group increased sales by 9.7

percent to € 0.8 billion (9M

calendar year 2022: € 0.7 billion). The main drivers were the strong spare parts business in Poland, Mexico and Brazil; a further increase in demand for a newly launched particle counter; and solid business for agricultural and construction machinery, trucks and buses. HELLA CEO Michel Favre: "We are very successful in 2023. We are growing in all Business Groups and in all regions. Above all, we are addressing the major mobility market trends with our technologies. We lead the way in automated driving, electromobility and with the most sophisticated lighting solutions. This underlines our strong strategic positioning as one of the key enablers of automotive mobility."

The full nine-month financial results for the fiscal year will be published as planned on 7 November 2023.





