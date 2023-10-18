Nordea Bank Abp: Nordea cancels repurchased shares

Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares

Nordea cancels repurchased shares

Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release - Total number of voting rights and capital

18 October 2023 at 9.15 EET

Nordea has today cancelled

8,569,610

treasury shares in line with the decision by the Board of Directors. The shares were held for capital optimisation purposes and acquired through share buy-backs.

The cancellation brings the total number of shares in Nordea to 3,548,889,720. The total number of votes attached to the shares is 3,548,889,720.

The cancellation of the shares was registered with the Finnish Trade Register on 18 October 2023.

The company holds

758,535

treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 4,787,315 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011

Media inquiries, +358 10 416 8023 or

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 9.15 EET on 18 October 2023.





