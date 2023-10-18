U-Blox AG: U-Blox Leads The Way In Advanced Cybersecurity For Cellular Iot Devices


u-blox is the first supplier in the market to offer ETSI EN 303 645 cybersecurity-certified cellular modules.

Thalwil, Switzerland – October 18, 2023 – u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, has announced today that its LARA-R6 LTE Cat 1 and LARA-L6 LTE Cat 4 cellular module series have become the first in the market to be successfully tested to comply with the RED article 3.3 d/e/f requirements using ETSI EN 303 645 standard, and to achieve the RED cybersecurity certification.

u-blox is proud to announce a significant achievement, becoming the first module maker in the market to have its LTE Cat 1 and LTE Cat 4 cellular modules certified by the European Union's prestigious Cybersecurity Certification, which ensures a high level of security and privacy for smart devices. While the European Union will mandate the RED cybersecurity certification for all wireless products only by summer 2025, u-blox has already made it an integral part of its product design and development to get ahead of the curve.

The ETSI EN 303 645 standard, also known as the basis for the RED cybersecurity certification, sets the gold standard for device security in the face of modern threats even outside Europe.

Eurofins E&E is delighted to have had this opportunity to work with u-blox on this project and their proactive approach and dedication to product security and quality is industry-leading.


