In light of generative AI, demand for human writers remains robust

(MENAFN) Despite the recent emergence of content creation tools utilizing generative artificial intelligence (AI), the demand for human writers remains robust, as indicated by the latest findings from Freelancer.com. The platform's quarterly report on job postings revealed that in the third quarter of 2023, writing, content creation, and marketing-related positions experienced the most significant growth in the freelance job market.



The data from Freelancershowed notable increases in various writing and content-related jobs from the second quarter to the third quarter of this year. Specifically, copy typing jobs saw a surge of 28.7 percent, Microsoft Word projects increased by 24.7 percent, search engine marketing positions grew by 24.1 percent, copywriting roles expanded by 23.8 percent, and ghostwriting positions saw a 23.1 percent rise. These figures highlight the ongoing demand for human writers and content creators, even in the face of evolving AI-driven content generation tools.



"As AI continues to advance, the need for human creativity remains strong," a report found. "Employers are once again seeking freelancers to support with Creative Writing and Content Writing projects, which are up 22.4 percent and 19.4 percent respectively. A surge in demand for writing skills across the platform means there were more than 10,000 additional writing projects available in Q3 2023, which were already a trending skill evident in the previous quarter."



Matt Barrie, the CEO of Freelancer.com, shared with FOX Business that "the adoption of the tooling was almost immediate, and you can see that everywhere. I just think the productivity gains have been huge." He further noted that freelancers have been quick to utilize AI tools to enhance their productivity. Small businesses have recognized the potential of AI for various applications and are increasingly seeking freelancers to assist in accomplishing these tasks.



"The reason we’re seeing a big jump in jobs is because maybe the small business owner goes out there, sees what can be done, understands what can be done, but then realizes I actually don’t have the time to do it myself, I’ll get someone to go do it for me," Barrie stated.



Barrie also clarified "you think about the average small business owner, they come along, they learn about ChatGPT, they sit down and play with it, they go ‘wow, this pretty cool.’ But then the average small business owner is time-poor, they don’t have a lot of time do this themselves.”



