(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Chukde Spices, one of India's leading spice manufacturers, has roped in the veteran bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor as its brand ambassador for the next two years. Karisma Kapoor will be the exclusive face of the brand from August 2023 till August 2025. Karisma has ruled the hearts of millions on silver screen and people has always loved her for her versatility and freshness that she brings to the screen. This makes her a perfect match for Chukde Spices as Chukde brings a wide range of versatile spices which can transform any meal into a tasty feast.





Chukde Spices ropes in Karisma Kapoor as Brand Ambassador





Chukde Spices stands for quality, authenticity and food safety. Manufacturing spices since 2006, this association with popular star Karisma Kapoor will strengthen the brand awareness drive by Chukde across the country.







Mr. Rajat Luthra, Director, Chukde Spices lauding this association said,“We are happy to have Karisma Kapoor as the brand ambassador of Chukde Spices. She is one of the finest actresses of Bollywood and has a great fan following across all age groups. We are sure this partnership will go a long way in driving the brand's already established popularity across the world.”







Speaking about the association, Karisma Kapoor said, "Chukde Spices are an integral part of Indian cooking and have been serving us the most authentic Indian spices. Its wide variety of products covers all kinds of Indian cooking and is a 'go-to-spices' for households and hospitality chains. I am very glad to be part of this exciting brand story.”





In nearly two decades of its journey, Chukde has become a household name with its very popular offerings of whole spices, blended spices and super food products. The brand believes in continuous innovations to be able to bring to its consumer the tastiest, safest and most authentic spices ever. Chukde lived up to its claim of being the manufacturer of the purest spices in India with the introduction of Garam Masala Sabut.







This product has the prefect mix of spices in whole spices form and it can be grinded fresh at home. The consumer gets exactly what it sees in the packet which not only give them highly aromatics spices but also give them confidence to trust Chukde for their culinary needs. We've always heard how our Grandmas used to make their own flavourful masalas, through the range of blended whole spices Chukde has brought back same aromatic and flavorful experience to Indian cooking.





Mr. Rajat Luthra shared with us about an interesting campaign by Chukde,“When everybody keeps talking about quality of the product, we felt that we needed to give a commitment to our customers and not just talks about quality. We came out with the campaign Saaf Nahin to Paisa Nahi. Everyone kept telling us that it's a suicidal campaign since people can make false claims for money but we felt we needed to put our neck on the line and in case we can't deliver the proposition than we don't deserve the money from our customers. We are the custodian of money that we charge from our customers and we deserve the money only if we deliver on our promises. We are the only brand with such campaign in spices category. We did fairly well in conveying our message to our customers which made us their favorite brand over the years.”





Chukde Spices from the house of Lifestyle Foods has been the winner of National Award for Outstanding Entrepreneurship in the year 2015 and 2020, the brand besides distributing its products across the country, also exports to 29 countries world-wide.

