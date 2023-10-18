Israeli intelligence leaders confess failures

(MENAFN) In a candid admission, Major General Aharon Haliva, head of Israel's military intelligence, acknowledged a significant lapse in their operations. Haliva stated on Tuesday that their agency had failed in what he deemed their "most important mission" – detecting the threat posed by Hamas militants and alerting the military in time to prevent the attack that occurred over a week ago. He further emphasized that this marked an intelligence failure, taking full responsibility for the outcome in his role as the head of military intelligence.



Haliva pledged a comprehensive and thorough investigation into the factors that led to this situation. He expressed the intention to draw pertinent conclusions, but underscored that the current priority lies in the ongoing efforts to combat and ultimately prevail in the conflict. This statement comes after Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, bombarding Israeli territory with thousands of rockets and temporarily seizing control of settlements near Gaza.



The IDF was unable to immediately repel the assault, regaining control of the invaded areas only approximately a day after the initial attack.



Tragically, the series of events, including subsequent clashes between Hamas and the IDF, has resulted in the loss of over 1,400 lives, with a majority being Israeli civilians. In a related development, the head of Shin Bet, Israel's domestic security service, also took responsibility for the agency's shortcomings and failures, underscoring a collective acknowledgment of the need for introspection and improvement in response to the evolving situation.





