UN Investigates Misconduct By Peacekeepers In Congo

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The world body is taking action against misconduct by peacekeepers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Police from the mission, known as MONUSCO, followed up on a tip that peacekeepers deployed at a base in eastern DRC were fraternizing after curfew hours at an out-of-bounds bar known to be a place where transactional sex occurs.

While a UN spokesman did not identify the country of the contingent involved, there were published reports naming South Africa as the country in question.

Famagusta Gazette





Author