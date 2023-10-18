Libyan PM Urges Speed Up Support For Flood-Affected People

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah has stressed the need to increase the pace of work to provide support for the people affected by the recent deadly floods in eastern Libya.

On Sept. 10, Mediterranean storm Daniel triggered the largest and worst floods in decades in Libya. Thousands of people were killed and went missing, while the region's infrastructure was severely damaged.

