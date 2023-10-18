Sweden claims underwater telecommunication cable to Estonia impaired

(MENAFN) During a news conference on Tuesday, Sweden's Civil Defense Minister, Carl-Oskar Bohlin, revealed that an undersea telecommunications cable linking Sweden and Estonia in the Baltic Sea has suffered damage. This incident marks the second occurrence of such damage in the region within the past month. Bohlin stated, "We are currently unable to assess what has caused this damage." He clarified that while it is not a complete cable break, there is partial damage, yet the cable remains operational. Importantly, the minister pointed out that the damage took place outside of Sweden's territorial waters and exclusive economic zone.



Notably, the timing of this damage aligns closely with the incidents involving the Balticconnector gas pipeline and a telecommunications cable connecting Estonia and Finland, both of which were also damaged on October 8. NATO, the United States-led military alliance that recently welcomed Helsinki as a member earlier this year, has asserted its commitment to a "united and determined response" should investigations reveal sabotage as the cause.



Finland, in response to the October 8 incident, has not ruled out the possibility of a "state actor" being involved and is actively examining vessel traffic in the area during the suspected attack.



Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has recently raised concerns regarding the vulnerability of the intricate network of cables, wires, and infrastructure on the seabed that interconnects nations, facilitating data transmission and energy supply in the region. He emphasized the critical role this infrastructure plays in data traffic, underscoring the heightened vulnerabilities that exist today. The incidents serve as a stark reminder of the importance of safeguarding vital undersea connections that underpin modern communication and energy systems.



