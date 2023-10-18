Specialty Medical Chairs Market Is Projected To Top US$ 7 Billion By 2031 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Fact's specialty medical chairs industry analysis reveals that the global market was valued at US$ 5 Bn in 2020, and is projected to top US$ 7 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 6% . Demand for specialty medical chairs for examination purposes is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 2 Bn by 2031, increasing at a CAGR of 5% , with that for treatment chairs surging at 8% .

Market Players: –



Dentsply Sirona

Danaher (KaVo Dental GmbH)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

A-DEC, Inc.

ACTIVEAID Inc.

DentalEZ, Inc.

Topcon Medical Systems Inc.

Midmark Corp.

PLANMECA OY

Hill Laboratories Company

Forest Dental Products Inc.

Invacare Corporation Rehab Seating Systems Inc.

Competitive Landscape

Many local and international medical device manufacturers are investing in this market due to its high growth potential. The competitive milieu has resulted in improved treatment delivery, better products, and increased patient safety.

Most key players focus on mergers & acquisitions, new product development, collaborations & partnerships, and expansion strategies to strengthen their market position.

In June 2017, Dentsply Sirona entered into a distribution agreement with Henry Schein Canada, Inc. to expand its distribution network in Canada. Rising number of industry participants are expected to intensify market competition over the coming years.

Key Segments Covered in Specialty Medical Chairs Industry Research



By Product



Specialty Medical Chairs for Examination





Birthing





Cardiac





Blood Drawing





Dialysis



Mammography



Specialty Medical Chairs for Treatment





Ophthalmic





ENT



Dental



Specialty Medical Chairs for Rehabilitation





Paediatric





Bariatric

Geriatric

By Application



Specialty Medical Chairs Used in Hospitals



Specialty Medical Chairs Used in Clinics Specialty Medical Chairs Used in Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Regional analysis includes



North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

How Fact Assists in Making Strategic Moves?

The data provided in the Specialty Medical Chairs Market report offers comprehensive analysis of important industry trends. Industry players can use this data to strategize their potential business moves and gain remarkable revenues in the upcoming period.

The report covers the price trend analysis and value chain analysis along with analysis of diverse offering by market players. The main motive of this report is to assist enterprises to make data-driven decisions and strategize their business moves.

Key Market Insights Covered in Specialty Medical Chairs Industry Survey:



Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2031)

Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Market Share Analysis

COVID-19 Impact on Sales of Specialty Medical Chairs and How to Navigate Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

