Delhi: 7 Children Injured As School Van Collides Near Sadar Bazar Area

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "As many as seven children were injured after their school van collided with another vehicle in the Sadar Bazar Road area in southwest Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, said police.

The Police Station Delhi Cantt received a PCR call regarding an accident of a van carrying students on Tuesday at 1.18 pm, according to ANI reports.

Officials said that the accident occurred when the van collided with another vehicle in front of Radha Krishan Mandir to seven students, aged between 6 and 7 years, were injured in the accident and were taken to Cantt. Hospital for first aid. Most of the students were later taken to other hospitals by their parents, the police said driver of the van identified as Balvir was referred to DDU Hospital for treatment. The driver of the other vehicle, Naveen has been apprehended by the police, the injured students are undergoing treatment and are stable. Police said a legal action will be taken after the investigation.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

