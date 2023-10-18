Same-Sex Marriage Verdict: Issues On Which Five Judges Agreed And Disagreed | Read Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday refused to grant legal recognition to same-sex couples, saying only Parliament and state legislatures can validate marital unions in a ruling that disappointed millions of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people in India apex court stated that the matter should be addressed through legislation by Parliament. While Justice Chandrachud and Justice Kaul supported the recognition of these rights, their position was outvoted by the majority decision of the other three judges: Justice Bhatt, Justice Hima Kholi, and Justice Narisimbha Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, consisting of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha, issued its judgment regarding various petitions concerning the marriage equality rights of the LGBTQIA community. Here are the opinions of the five judges:Things on which all five judges agreed,

1) Transgenders in heterosexual relationships have the right to marry under the existing laws.

2) The Constitution of India doesn't recognize the right to marry.

3) While reading the judgment, the judges said that the Special Marriage Act is not unconstitutional and courts cannot strike down the act.

4) The Supreme Court bench has also directed the law enforcer and police to conduct a preliminary inquiry before registering a First Information Report or FIR against a queer couple over their relationship.5) The court ruled that queer community can't be forced to return to their families or to undergo any hormonal therapy.6) The CJI has directed the government to ensure that inter-sex children are not forced into sex change operations.7) The Centre and state government have been asked to ensure that people identifying as queer are not discriminated against on the basis of their sexual orientation.8) The apex court has directed the state to sensitize the public about queer rights and set up a hotline for them on which the judges didn't agree,

1) CJI DY Chandrachud and Justice SK Kaul said that unmarried couples, including queer couples, can jointly adopt a child; while Justices S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha stated that non-heterosexual couples cannot be granted the right to adopt a child.

2) The CJI and Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul on Tuesday while giving their minority view, recognized the civil unions akin to marriage or conferring status upon the parties to the relationship between same-sex couples and held that they claim the right to jointly adopt children also like heterosexual couples. The two judges disagreed with the majority decision of three judges to not recognize the right of queer couples to have civil unions.3) Queerness is not \"urban\" or \"elite\" and persons of any geographical location, background or caste may be queer, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said on Tuesday he disagreed with the Centre's contention that the petitions seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflected an \"urban elitist\" view.

(With inputs from agencies)

MENAFN18102023007365015876ID1107262492