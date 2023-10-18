India Extends Restrictions On Sugar Exports Until Further Orders

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "India extends restrictions on sugar exports beyond October until further orders. Mint on 2 June first reported that the government was unlikely to allow Indian mills to export sugar in 2023-24 (October-September) to ensure domestic supply and keep prices in check due to falling production amid erratic monsoon.

