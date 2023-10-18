Legends League Cricket Adds Two New Franchises, Bags $30 Million

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Legends League Cricket (LLC), a global T20 cricket league featuring recently retired international cricketers, has signed two new franchises for its upcoming season, which will be played at five locations across India starting November. The two new franchises – Urbanrisers Hyderabad and Southern Super Stars – paid $15 million each to join the league, the owners of LLC told Mint Hyderabad team is owned by real estate developer Urbanrise group and JC Pavan Reddy, managing director of Trident Power Pvt Ltd. Reddy is also president of the Andhra Pradesh Olympic Association Super Stars is owned by a consortium of companies including KLO Sports, co-founded by Sanjay Jupudi and Srinadh Chitoori. Others like Ranjeeth Rathod and Gautam Reddy will also have an integral role in the venture defending champion, India Capitals, is owned by GMR Sports, which also co-owns the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Delhi Capitals. The Gujarat Giants team is owned by Adani Sportline, which also owns the Gujarat Giants team in the Women's Premier League (WPL) and Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). Bhilwara Kings is owned by The LNJ Bhilwara Group, and Manipal Tigers is owned by Manipal Education and Medical Group organisers of LLC created two formats, for a domestic and an international event. The league, which kicked off last September, has a private-franchise format with six teams Raheja, co-founder and CEO of Legends League Cricket said,“After the first season, we have signed two big corporate houses. We look forward to creating value for all the franchisees and build a very strong business case with LLC.”The tournament will have 200 players and 19 matches this season, played across Ranchi, Dehradun, Jammu, Vizag and Surat.

