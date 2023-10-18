Dubai: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Signs Mous Worth ₹11,925 Crore

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with representatives of various industry groups on Tuesday in Dubai for the Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit 2023 the presence of the Chief Minister, investment MoUs worth ₹11925 crore were signed with various industry groups on the first day in Dubai. Uttarakhand Minister Dhan Singh Rawat was also present on the occasion agreements were signed with groups related to tourism, education, infra, real estate, health, spices, aroma etc. MoUs worth ₹5450 crore have been signed in the first session while MoUs worth ₹6475 crore have been signed in the second session Read: Uttarakhand signs MoUs worth ₹4800 croreSo far, the MoUs worth two thousand crores with Sir Biotech and Hayat India, 950 crores with Carmilla Nutrition Technology Group for pharma production, 800 crores with GTC Group, 500 crores MoU with Flow Conglomerate Group have been signed for investment in the field of real estate, infra and tourism MoUs worth ₹700 crore have been signed with Exley Group for the fracturing sector, and investment MoUs worth ₹500 crore have been signed with Sharaf Logistics with this, Aroma with My Perfume ₹250 crore, the Bristol Hotel with ₹300 crore, Khamas Hospitality ₹2000 crore, Concept Brand (Retail Store) ₹500 crore, Arab & India Spices with Spice Hub ₹50 crore, Medi Q ( Health Care) 250 crores, Heart Travels 1000 crores, Nilgiri Trading 25 crores, TMC Shipping 100 crores and MoUs worth 2000 crores have been signed with Rami Hotels Dhami also invited all the industrial houses to the summit to be organized in Dehradun on the 8th and 9th of December Read: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar signs MoUs worth crores with Agar Technology, Fira Barcelona, EaseMyTrip during Britain visitCM Dhami said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an investment-friendly system has been developed in Uttarakhand and a lot of work has been done in the field of infrastructure in the state further said that bilateral relations between India and the United Arab Emirates have become stronger than before. Bilateral trade between the two countries is growing at the rate of about 20 per cent. He said that a large number of NRIs are working in UAE. Uttarakhand is also keen to cooperate with you for the planned development of its cities and the establishment of new cities so that it can take advantage of your expertise in this field, as mentioned in the official statement Government of Uttarakhand is always ready to provide all the basic necessary facilities to the investors in the state and especially in the last two years, it has made planned efforts towards attracting investment in the state. In this connection, to attract global investment in Uttarakhand in the month of December 2023 Read: Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami releases logo, website of Global Investors summit in DehradunThe state of Uttarakhand has succeeded in creating a distinct identity for itself in India due to its progressive industrial promotion policies. Industrial electricity rates in the state are lower than other states of India, industrial harmony and excellent law and order in the state make it more special. Our state, being situated in the Himalayan region, is blessed with a diverse agricultural climate and is suitable for organic agriculture, said the official statement policies, schemes and facilities are being provided by the state government to provide a better environment for the establishment of food processing industries in the state. At present, two mega food parks and four food clusters have been built in Uttarakhand, which are working at their full capacity. (ANI)

