Israel-Palestine War: Who Is Funding Hamas?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Even as Israel continues to target Hamas terrorists, let us unravel the mystery behind the organization's funding

In the wake of Hamas' rocket attacks on Israel, the Israeli Defence Forces has initiated a targeted approach to eliminate Hamas terrorists.

The relentless barrage of 5,000 rockets on October 7 prompts a pressing question: Where does Hamas acquire the vast financial resources and ammunition needed for its operations?

Hamas has established a sprawling international network for financial support, drawing contributions from many Islamic nations. This serves as a crucial lifeline for the outfit.

Iran emerges as a primary contributor to Hamas's financial resources. The country's ruling clerics have faced allegations of arming Hamas and facilitating attacks against Israel.

Additionally, the Islamic nation of Qatar has provided substantial financial aid to Gaza, enabling direct support to Hamas operatives residing in the region.

Hamas has engineered a clandestine financial network, funnelling hundreds of millions of dollars through various shell companies.



This covert operation has led to sanctions on numerous firms from Turkey and Saudi Arabia by the United States.

To cut off Hamas's financial lifelines, Israel has taken steps, includes cracking down on cryptocurrency channels, which were extensively utilized by Hamas

The Israeli crackdown has led to the freezing of numerous crypto accounts linked to the organization.