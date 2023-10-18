'Fired Without Provocation': Two BSF Personnel Injured As Pakistan Rangers Open Fire In Jammu

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent incident of border tension, as many as two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were injured by unprovoked firing from Pakistan Rangers along the International Border (IB) in Jammu. This incident occurred at the Vikram post in the Arnia sector around 8:15 am on Tuesday, leading to an immediate response from the BSF.

The Pakistan Rangers initiated the attack, and the BSF jawans quickly retaliated. During the exchange of fire, two BSF personnel sustained gunshot wounds but were swiftly provided with medical assistance.

The top officials reportedly said that this hostile act of aggression by the Pakistan Rangers will be brought to their attention, and an official complaint will be filed against them. Reports indicate that a sniper from the Pakistan post of Iqbal and Khannor was used to target the two BSF troopers while they were conducting electrical work near the post when the firing commenced.

It's important to note that this incident comes after the ceasefire agreement signed between India and Pakistan on February 25, 2021. This agreement aimed to ensure strict adherence to all ceasefire agreements along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and other sectors. The unprovoked firing serves as a violation of this ceasefire agreement and underscores the ongoing border tensions in the region.