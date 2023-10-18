Kerala: Health Inspector Accused Of Strangulating Wife To Death Gets Life Imprisonment

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kollam: A woman was beaten to death by her husband in Sasthamkotta.

The accused Ashley Solomon is a health inspector in the health department. He killed his wife, Anitha, over suspicion of having an extra maritial affair.

The incident took place on October 9, 2018. He killed his wife by beating her head with a coconut grater and then stranglating her with a shawl. The police arrested and completed the investigation on the basis of the scientific evidence and filed a charge sheet. The Kollam Additional Session Court Judge, Bindu Sudhakaran, sentenced him for more than 5 years.

The prosecution has produced 37 documents and eight properties, including a turban and a shawl, before the court.

Ashely locked her wife in his home after learning of an extra affair. Meanwhile, Anitha's friend approached the court and filed a petition against this. The murder took place on the day when the court heard the petition and directed Anitha to be produced. Anita was a government school teacher.

