'Ganapath' Promo OUT: Tiger Shroff's Action Guarantees Never Seen Before Spectacle - WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The excitement surrounding the upcoming action-packed movie, 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born,' is really high. This film is made by Pooja Entertainment and has grabbed a lot of attention with its exciting teaser, catchy songs, and thrilling trailer. Now, they've unveiled a new teaser that's sure to get movie lovers' hearts racing! What makes 'Ganapath' unique is not just its famous cast and exciting story, but also the involvement of Hollywood action stunt director, Tim Man. He's well-known for his amazing work on big movies like 'Legacy Of Lies,' 'Triple Threat,' and 'Accident Man.' His contribution gives the movie an international touch and ensures that the action scenes will be top-notch.

The makers of the movie aim to give us a top-quality cinematic experience with awesome special effects that will appeal to a wide audience. Since the trailer came out, fans and viewers have been talking a lot about how big and impressive the movie looks. Tiger Shroff's incredible transformation into a new character and Kriti Sanon's mind-blowing action scenes are leaving everyone amazed. To make it even more exciting, the film also stars the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, whose on-screen charm has been capturing audiences' hearts for a long time.

'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' is presented by Pooja Entertainment along with Good Co. Vikas Bahl is the director, and the movie is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. It's going to be released worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.

