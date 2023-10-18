5 Benefits Of Drinking Water Empty Stomach In The Morning

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As per Ayurveda, the ancient Indian holistic system, morning water intake is thought to offer diverse health advantages. Here are 5 such benefits.

Ayurveda involves the concept of doshas. Pitta dosha in ayurveda is associated with heat and heartburn. Drinking water can help pacify this dosha, helping reduce acidity.

Drinking water in the morning can help rejuvenate the skin hydration thus leading to a glowing and clearer skin.

A warm glass of water in the morning can stimulate the digestive system, aiding smooth movement of food through digestive tract and preventing constipation.

Ayurveda considers that mind and body are interconnected. Thus having water in the morning can clear mental fog and enhance focus,

contributing to overall mental well-being.

By drinking water in the morning, you support the natural detoxification processes, helping to eliminate metabolic byproducts and maintain a healthier body.