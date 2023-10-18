Desi ghee to Saatvic ladoo: 6 superfoods for energy during Garba Night

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Navratri 2023: Elevate your Garba nights with these 6 superfoods - Desi Ghee, Saatvic Laddoo, Kuttu and Rajgira Atta, Liquid Jaggery, Dry Fruits, and Organic Seeds - for sustained energy and a radiant glow

Pure and rich in healthy fats, Desi Ghee adds a delicious richness to your diet during Garba nights, promoting skin health and providing sustained energy

A nutritious treat with ingredients like nuts, seeds, and ghee, these laddoos offer both taste and sustenance to keep you energized during the festivities

These gluten-free flours are perfect for Garba nights, as they provide sustained energy, are easy to digest, and keep you feeling light on your feet

A natural sweetener with essential minerals, it's a healthier alternative to sugar, adding a touch of sweetness to your Garba snacks and drinks

Loaded with vitamins and minerals, they offer a quick energy boost during Garba nights, keeping you glowing and energetic throughout the event

Packed with antioxidants, fiber, and healthy fats, these seeds are excellent for snacking or adding to your Garba night dishes for added crunch and nutrition