(MENAFN) Russian Leader Vladimir Putin on Tuesday pointed to a recommendation that he be “put down” established by United States Leader Joe Biden, recommending that the octogenarian American politician yet has a lot to know.



“You live, you learn. One must learn, and then there won’t be a desire to ‘put down’ anyone, since that leads to problems. One needs to learn to respect others and seek compromise,” Putin stated in Beijing, where he is joining the global Belt as well as Road Forum.



The Russian president was replying to a journalist who had questioned a remark on Biden’s declaration, expressed in a ‘60 Minutes’ meeting broadcast on Sunday by the United States network.



“Imagine what happens if we, in fact, unite all of Europe and Putin is finally put down where he cannot cause the kind of trouble he’s been causing,” Biden informed broadcaster Scott Pelley at one point, debating that the United States has “enormous opportunities to make it a better world.”



Putin’s reply was more diplomatic than the response of his predecessor Dmitry Medvedev, who is presently chairs the Russian safety assembly. Making remarks on Biden’s statements on Monday, Medvedev expressed gratitude to the United States leader for explaining his task, however, stated that “none of this is going to happen,” because Biden has “already forgotten what he said.”



“Dementia is a useful thing,” Medvedev also noted.



MENAFN18102023000045015687ID1107262443