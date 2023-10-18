Tensions escalate amid Israeli militaries, Gaza-positioned army party Hamas

(MENAFN) As tensions escalate between Israeli forces and the Gaza-based militant group Hamas, there is speculation surrounding the anticipated Israeli ground offensive in Gaza. However, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht suggested on Tuesday that this widely expected move might not materialize. While the IDF is gearing up for the next phase of its operation, Hecht remained tight-lipped about the specifics, stating, "We are preparing for the next stages of war. We haven’t said what they will be." He further added, "Everybody’s talking about the ground offensive. It might be something different," though he did not provide further details.



The ongoing conflict began with a surprise attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7, leading to Palestinian militants launching thousands of rockets into Israeli territory and temporarily gaining control of settlements along the Gaza border. Tragically, the initial attack and subsequent clashes between Hamas and the IDF have resulted in over 1,400 Israeli casualties, predominantly civilians, according to official sources. In response, West Jerusalem initiated a large-scale bombing campaign against Gaza, causing over 2,800 deaths in the enclave, as reported by the Gaza Health Ministry.



In light of the escalating situation, Israel has undertaken significant military mobilization efforts.



Around 360,000 reservists have been called up, and substantial forces, including tanks, armored vehicles, and artillery pieces, have been deployed to the southern border with Gaza. Throughout the course of the conflict, Israel has consistently signaled the potential for a ground operation in Gaza. As recently as last Saturday, the military announced its readiness to "expand the offensive," potentially including the implementation of an "extensive ground operation." The situation remains dynamic, and the IDF's strategic approach continues to evolve in response to unfolding events.



